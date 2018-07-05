× HPD: Murder charges filed against man who intentionally struck, killed woman in north Houston

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a man accused of intentionally running over a woman who confronted him while he was following her and his ex-girlfriend.

Eddie Roy Olvera, 28, is charged with murder.

According to Houston Police Department Homicide investigators, Olvera was driving a burgundy Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, following a vehicle his ex-girlfriend was riding in, around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman who was driving the vehicle being followed pulled over in the 10500 block of West Hardy Road, got out and began arguing with Olvera.

At some point, Olvera intentionally struck the driver with his truck, then fled the scene, police said.

The victim, 33, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on Olvera’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.