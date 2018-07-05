Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut wins Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest an 11th time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Another year, another stomach nauseating spectacle.

Thousands were on hand for the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest — a century-old Fourth of July tradition in Coney Island.

As per the usual, processed meat and indigestion were on the menu.

Familiar faces were on deck including 4-time champ Miki Sudo and of course, Nathan’s reigning king, 10-time champion Joey Chestnut.

While all eyes were on the returning champs, there were two contestants making their own history this July 4th.

Mother and daughter Rene and Kristina Rovtar from Basking Ridge, N.J. competed side by side — a first for Nathan’s Famous

The pair wasn’t a match for returning champ Sudo who scarfed down 37 hotdogs and buns in 10 min. While it wasn’t a record, it was good enough for the win in the women’s division.

With the heat peaking at 86 degrees at noon, the competition only intensified

The challengers – or the hotdogs in this case - didn’t have a prayer with Chestnut taking no prisoners early on, fending off some serious competition, all who were gunning for his crown.

As the competition winded down, a judging error threw everyone off.

It turns out Chestnut didn’t take down the 64 dogs as noted by the manual counter situated over his head during the competition.

“A new world record – 74 Nathan’s famous hot dogs and buns!!!” proclaimed the master of ceremonies, surprising not only Chestnut but the thousands of spectators on hand.

After the event, Chestnut was asked whether or not he will keep competing in the contest after winning 11 titles.

“I’m having fun - as long as I’m happy and healthy, I’m good,” he said.