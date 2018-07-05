Maggie’s Must-Haves: Shower the Bride-to-Be with love

HOUSTON -- She's going to the chapel and she's gonna get married. Well here are some Must-Haves to shower the bride-to-be with before she says, "I Do".
Lauren Lash Designs: Handmade Bachelorette & Bridal Boutique
Looking for the perfect bridal accessory? Check out Lauren Lash Designs. It's a unique bridal boutique specializing in custom bridal shower accessories as well as bachelorette sashes and veils. I love it because it's also local.
KOPARI beauty sets
Make sure she keeps that bridal glow with KOPARI beauty products.
Coconut Multitasking Kit - $40
Coconut multi taskers work hard to keep your skin hydrated, your hair smooth and your body glowing.
Coconut Skincare Essentials Starter Kit -- $40
Splash, spritz, hydrate, gloss and get fresh-faced in 4 simple steps.
Serendipity Serenade Repairing Night Cream $70
Before she walks down the aisle have the bride waking up feeling and looking refreshed with Serendipity Skin Care.
Their rich repairing night cream is the added boost you`ll need to counter that aging process and restore your skin back to its youthful shimmer.
Make sure her lips are kissable when she kisses her groom with MyChelle's Lip Hints™ Conditioning Lip Balms.
A rich, melting balm with a decadent blend of Shea Butter and Coconut, Kalahari Melon, and Meadowfoam Oils for a soft, dewy look that is never sticky.