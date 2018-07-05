Maggie’s Must-Haves: Shower the Bride-to-Be with love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- She's going to the chapel and she's gonna get married. Well here are some Must-Haves to shower the bride-to-be with before she says, "I Do".

Lauren Lash Designs: Handmade Bachelorette & Bridal Boutique

Looking for the perfect bridal accessory? Check out Lauren Lash Designs. It's a unique bridal boutique specializing in custom bridal shower accessories as well as bachelorette sashes and veils. I love it because it's also local.

KOPARI beauty sets

Make sure she keeps that bridal glow with KOPARI beauty products.

Coconut Multitasking Kit - $40

Coconut multi taskers work hard to keep your skin hydrated, your hair smooth and your body glowing.

Coconut Skincare Essentials Starter Kit -- $40

Splash, spritz, hydrate, gloss and get fresh-faced in 4 simple steps.

Serendipity Serenade Repairing Night Cream $70

Before she walks down the aisle have the bride waking up feeling and looking refreshed with Serendipity Skin Care.

Their rich repairing night cream is the added boost you`ll need to counter that aging process and restore your skin back to its youthful shimmer.

MyChelle Lip Hints

Make sure her lips are kissable when she kisses her groom with MyChelle's Lip Hints™ Conditioning Lip Balms.

A rich, melting balm with a decadent blend of Shea Butter and Coconut, Kalahari Melon, and Meadowfoam Oils for a soft, dewy look that is never sticky.