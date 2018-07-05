× New Balance supports putting Francisco Lindor banner in place of LeBron James

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s only been a few days since the iconic banner of LeBron James was removed in downtown Cleveland.

For four years, the 10-story sign of LeBron with his arms outstretched hung from the Sherwin-Williams Global Headquarters. Crews took down the banner, which was sponsored by Nike, on Tuesday after James signed with the Lakers.

On Wednesday, New Balance took to Facebook to make a suggestion: Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Lindor is a spokesman for the shoe brand. The company also encouraged fans to vote Frankie to the All-Star game.

During LeBron’s time with Miami, Sherwin-Williams featured images of Cleveland on its wall. The company said it is considering replacements.