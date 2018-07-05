Plasma-powered rocket being tested as more efficient space travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - In Space City Texas, Ad Astra Rocket Company is trying to revolutionize space travel, and to do it, they're using plasma.

“Plasma is what the sun is made out of, the stars are made out of plasmas and we see plasmas sometimes on Earth when we see a lightning bolt for example,” CEO and former NASA Astronaut Dr. Frank Chang Diaz said.

“I was a product of the Sputnik era," he said. "I was fascinated by the opening of the space age, I spent 25 years as an astronaut and flew seven missions into space. So my life is space".

The VASIMR, as the company calls it, isn't a rocket that launches you from Earth to space. It's a rocket built to get you around in space efficiently. And given enough distance, like say Mars for instance, much faster than current rockets.

“The VASIMR is a very frugal rocket because the exhaust is very hot. The typical rockets that you see today are a few thousand degrees. We go to millions of degrees. We're very close to the temperature of the sun,” Diaz explained.

“We have a very large tank, a very large vacuum chamber, where we take out all the air and we reproduce the conditions the rocket would see if it were to fire in space,” he said.

The VASIMR uses magnetic fields to contain different gasses that when introduced to a high-voltage electrical charge, creates a reaction.

Ad Astra uses different gases like Argon and Krypton for fuel. The weight of the gas determines the efficiency of the rocket.

“When the fuel is a little heavier we get a little more thrust but the fuel consumption is a little higher,” Diaz says.

The next milestone the company plans to reach is a 100-hour continuous test run of VASIMR as requested by NASA. A successful result puts them just three years away from seeing the VASIMR in action out in the final frontier.