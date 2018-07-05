Responding firefighters, police officers among those killed in Mexico City fireworks explosions

MEXICO CITY — Tragedy strikes a town just north of Mexico City.

Mexican report at least 17 people were killed and many more were injured Thursday after two explosions ripped through fireworks workshops in Tultepec.

Government officials confirmed four firefighters and two police officers were among those killed in a second explosion after rushing to the scene.

Tultepec bills itself as Mexico’s fireworks capital.

Back in December 2016, over 30 people died in a massive chain-reaction explosion at an open-air fireworks market.