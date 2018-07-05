× Spreading that ‘Texas tradition’ love, baby! Blue Bell brings back the Fudge Bar

HOUSTON — Time to hit your grocers’ freezers again, Blue Bell has announced the return of the much-anticipated Fudge Bar, a classic chocolate fudge dessert on a stick.

Blue Bell says the Fudge Bars, which will be available beginning Thursday in a 12-pak at most major retailers, have been much-requested, and they are certain customers will be pleased!

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month in July, Blue Bell will also be releasing additional flavors throughout the month.

Hey, we love this kind of news… time to sip and slurp through the summertime!