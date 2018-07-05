Staying hydrated in a juicy way! Constable Mark Herman’s office hands out free watermelons to the community

HARRIS COUNTY — When it comes to beating the heat, cooling down must come from the inside and outside. No better to cool off internally than treating yourself to some cool, juicy goodness, and thanks to Constable Mark Herman, residents in his precinct had a free, tasty way to stay hydrated.

Herman and his team gave away truckloads of fresh, homegrown watermelons at the Cypresswood Office, courtesy of Atkinson Farms.

The farm, which is located at 3217 Spring Cypress Road, grew the melons locally. The Precinct 4 Constable’s Office provided the watermelons to assisted living centers, churches, first responders, community centers and anyone in the general public who wanted to get in line. One watermelon was given per family on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Thank you to our community and we consider it an honor to serve you,” Herman’s office said, adding that no county funds were used in this event.

Great job guys!

[Photo credit: Constable Mark Herman’s Precinct 4 Office]