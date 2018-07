Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) -- The mother of a missing teenager in Westmoreland County said her daughter has been found dead.

Kallie Jefferson's mom told WTVR CBS 6 that her daughter was found dead in Richmond County.

The 19-year-old was last seen in Colonial Beach earlier this week.

WTVR CBS 6 is still working to gather additional details from police.