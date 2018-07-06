60-year-old man with medical issues reported missing in Richmond, deputies say

RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an older man who was reported missing Monday from the Richmond area.

William Thomas Long, 60, was last seen at the Shiloh Travel Park on FM 762 . He was driving a silver 2000 Oldsmobile van with Texas license plate KYC 6398.

Long has special medical issues — including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart issues — that require medical treatment.

Deputies said he is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. Long has blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who has seen Long is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 281-341-4665.