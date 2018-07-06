Burglary suspects, wanted in connection to at least 5 break-ins, caught on video in Jersey Village

HOUSTON — The Jersey Village Police Department is searching for two people wanted in connection to at least five burglaries throughout the local area.

The latest target was a business in the 16800 block of the Northwest Freeway on June 20. Investigators said the two suspects pulled up in a compact silver or gray car about 11:58 p.m.

The driver waited in the vehicle. The passenger walked to the business, shattered the front door and then entered in. Once inside, the suspect ransacked the business office and stole several items. The suspects then fled in the vehicle.

Police said the suspects are also linked to the burglary of a building in the 8800 block of Jones Road as well as three separate burglaries in Jersey Village.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.