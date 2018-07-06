Caught on Camera: Austin police officer repeatedly punches suspect during arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Cellphone video of an Austin Police Department arrest earlier this week has gone viral— all because it pulls no punches!

The viral video shows two officers holding a man down on the ground while another officer repeatedly punches him.

But as is often the case, authorities say there's more to this scene than meets the eye, and especially more that the video did not capture!

"I understand the community's concern over the video as it was posted," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced. "I'm not sure that it was readily known that the suspect at that time was in possession of a deadly weapon, and had in fact threatened someone earlier."

The suspect arrested was Justin Grant, 23, who police say had a six-inch knife in his belt along with a bag of meth in his wallet.

"This is in fact the knife that the suspect had," the chief revealed while showing pictures of the weapon during a press conference.

Grant was charged with resisting arrest, drug possession and making a terroristic threat.

Authorities say the suspect kept reaching for the knife when one officer finally took out a taser.

"At that point, the suspect grabbed a hold of his taser as he was trying to use it, and that's when he began striking the suspect," Chief Manley added.

The police chief says department policy allows for punching if a suspect is reaching for a deadly weapon.

"But I still think there's probably concern over the tactic, and that's why we're going to continue our review," the chief said.

But at least one witness feels this arrest used excessive force.

"I think that the whole issue with this incident [...] APD's lost some trust, and now it's on them to earn that trust back," eyewitness Peter Nicholas remarked.

Bottom line: this hard-hitting video probably isn't helping the cause!