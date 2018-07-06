Closing Comments: Hurricane Harvey flashbacks and one local woman’s never-ending nightmare

Posted 6:43 PM, July 6, 2018, by , Updated at 07:02PM, July 6, 2018

HOUSTON — The talk of the town on Independence Day wasn't fireworks but area flooding and Hurricane Harvey flashbacks! The good news, it was nothing like that— thank goodness! But there are still people whose lives have not gone back to normal since that terrible hurricane season last year...including an older woman we featured this week, who is still suffering.