Flix Fix: Ant-Man and the Wasp, The First Purge and Boundaries

HOUSTON -- Marvel’s sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp debuts in theaters this weekend. Can Paul Rudd’s comedy routine sustain the lighter comic book fare for another round? AP Award-winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews that film plus the latest addition to The Purge franchise. Has the horror series run out of ideas or is The First Purge better than the previous three? Finally, also new in theaters this week Vera Farmiga and Christopher Plummer star in Boundaries, a light-hearted road trip drama about family differences. Your guide to what’s new in theaters this 4th of July Weekend starts right here.