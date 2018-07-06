Houston Happenings: The blast continues during the 4th of July weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Kemah Boardwalk Fireworks Fridays

Just because the 4th of July is over, doesn't mean the fun should be over! Visit Kemah Boardwalk for Fireworks Fridays!

Boardwalk guests will be able to enjoy the summer series “Cinema in the Sky”and pay tribute to well-known films followed by an awesome fireworks ending. This Friday's --- July 6 --- featured film will be Star Wars!

After the fireworks show, guests can enjoy a variety of late-night specials such as live music, over-the-edge rides and more.

All the festivities will start at 9:30 p.m.

Majic 102.1's Summer Block Party

It’s going to be very hot this weekend and so will Majic 102.1's Summer Block Party on Saturday, July 7.

Attendees can enjoy great performances from singers Miguel, Fantasia, Ne-Yo and Tank, along with fun activities at the Cynthia woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and tickets will start at $59.

StanceNation Car Show

StanceNation is back in full force and will showcase top-of-the-line automobiles that is on everyone's Wishlist.

StanceNation Car Show will be on Sunday, July 8 at 1 p.m. at the NRG Center -- Hall E.

This year, Japan's very own Toyota Celsoir will make a special appearance in the showroom, along with Phil Chow's Ferrari 360 Modena and more.

Tickets for the show will start at $24.99.

