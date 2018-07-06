Houstonians protest proposed immigrant detention center ahead of court mandated deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--The clock is ticking toward court-mandated deadlines in the much-discussed immigration debate.

In downtown Houston, protesters gathered Thursday at the proposed detention center on Emancipation Avenue. The protesters chanted for change and equality for immigrant children separated from their families.

Organizers fear the opening of a new detention center could mean long-term separation for families and imprisonment of helpless children who are here to seek a better life.

On June 26, Federal Judge Dana Sabraw ordered a halt to President Trump's Zero Tolerance Policy by dishing out a series of deadlines to put families back together.

Ruling that by July 6, separated parents must have a way to contact their child,

by July 10, children under 5 years old must be reunited with their parents and by the 26, all children should be with their families.

This comes after President Trump's series of morning tweets demanding lawmakers to fix it!

He tweeted, "tell the people out, and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn. Hiring thousands of judges does not work and is not acceptable - only country in the world that does this!"

The debate rages on.