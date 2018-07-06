HPD: Masked men ram GardaWorld money transport van, assaults driver during armed robbery at Panchos Meat Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with the armed robbery of a money transport van in southeast Houston Friday.

Around 11:30 a.m., police responded to a robbery call at the Panchos Meat Market located at 6141 Griggs Road.

According to police, a GardaWorld employee was handling a money pick up when the van was rammed by a truck. When the GardaWorld driver attempted to get out a group of armed robbers wearing masks went into the back of the van and took the money.

The driver was roughed up but did not receive any injuries. The men fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.