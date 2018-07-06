Immigrant children reportedly undergoing DNA testing to ensure reunification with actual family members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As the clock winds down on forcing the Trump Administration to reunite all immigrant children separated from their families at the border, the Administration is pushing back on one front with some controversial testing.

According to a Federal official, blood and saliva samples are being collected from the children, requiring DNA testing on children and their purported relatives to ensure they are actually family members.

Authorities maintain smugglers known as 'coyotes' and others could pose as parents to get kids across the border and then use them for human trafficking.

So apparently, the testing is being done to help speed up the reunification process.

"We will use every minute of every day that the court allows us to ensure that we can confirm parentage," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared.

An official told CNN the DNA info is being stored in a database.

But a Texas non-profit organization called 'Raices' calls this practice 'deplorable'-- claiming the government is collecting this sensitive data from kids and could later use it against them possibly for the rest of their lives.

Of the many court-ordered deadlines looming, July 6 is the deadline for government officials to make sure every separated parent has a way to contact and reach their child.

It's currently unclear how many kids from separated families remain in Health and Human Services detention centers, but the debate surrounding them doesn't seem to be going away quietly.