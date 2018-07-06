Man accused in at least 6 gate controller thefts on the run in Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video stealing an automatic gate controller from a business along the Gulf Freeway.

In the video, which was taken on March 24, a man is seen removing the device from the security gate. The suspect then leaves the area in a black Ford Ranger pickup truck with a metal rack and red welder in the bed.

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for at least six additional automatic gate controller thefts in Harris County.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.