Man arrested after seen on camera attacking teen wearing ‘MAGA’ hat at Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO - The man seen in a viral video snatching a teen's "Make America Great Again" cap has been arrested and is facing several charges. The video, shot at a San Antonio Whataburger, has been shared millions of times. Kino Jimenez is seen on video throwing a drink in 16-year-old Hunter Richard's face, then stealing his MAGA hat.

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk — Brax🕊 (@brxpug) July 4, 2018

Jimenez is charged with theft, and was also reportedly fired from his job.

"I was looking at the comments and some people were like, 'oh yeah like this is uncalled for,'" said Richard. "I didn't think it would blow up to what it is right now."

Many people may not realize the dark and dangerous side of going viral, but Jimenez's family knows all too well. People looked up their home address and shared it online.

"We've got strangers coming up to our door asking for him, we feel like we're in danger," said family members who did not want to be identified for safety reasons.

Jimenez's brother says he hasn't spoken with him in years, and does not agree with his actions.

"I just can't justify those actions, especially towards minors. Regardless of whether it was provoked or not. You are not supposed to rise up to it because you just prove them right," the brother said.