Man shot during violent altercation at bus stop in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting a person Thursday afternoon during an altercation at a bus stop in the Northline area.

Ramon Gutierrez, 30, was standing in the 900 block of E. Little York around 5:15 p.m. when the driver of a silver vehicle pulled up. Investigators said the men got into an argument that quickly turned violent. The driver reportedly pulled into the parking lot behind the bus stop, popped his trunk and retrieved a gun.

The suspect allegedly fired at Gutierrez several times, hitting the victim once in the leg.

The alleged gunman left before police could arrive. Gutierrez was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Major Assaults Division at 713-308-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).