Special fan gets opportunity of a lifetime, throwing out first pitch at Astros game

HOUSTON-- Lets play ball! The Astros play Oakland on Monday and will have a very special person throwing the first pitch.

Evan Levin is a person with autism who works with Celebration Company, a Jewish Family Service program and employs adults who have disabilities.

Evan is well-liked by his peers, so it's no surprised he was nominated to throw the first pitch.

Celebrations Director Jamie Weiner said Levin loves everyone.

"He will notice if you have a haircut, he'll notice if you're wearing a new watch, he's just very attentive," Weiner said.

Since finding out about the game, Levin has been practicing his pitch.

His dad said, "He doesn't know which way he wants to throw it. Left hand, right hand, underhand. He's practiced all those ways so that's Evan for you. You never know what's gonna come next."

Levin is also looking forward to seeing his favorite player, Astros third baseman, Alex Bregman. He even made Astros-themed Hanukkah candles, especially for Bregman.

Be sure to make it out to Monday night's game and cheer him on as he throws the first pitch.