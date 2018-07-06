× Suspected drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in northwest Houston, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office arrested and charged a suspected drug dealer Monday after the suspect was allegedly caught riding dirty through the northwest Houston area.

Investigators arrested the suspect following a traffic stop in the 11500 block of Champion Forest Drive.

The constable’s office reported finding marijuana, a gun and nearly $2,000 cash inside the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a weapon.