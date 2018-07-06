Trump takes on two senators and former President George H.W. Bush— all in one Montana rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Fourth of July may be over, but political fireworks from President Trump are still flying!

During a campaign rally in Montana on Thursday night, POTUS fired up his base with plenty of zingers.

"Pocahontas, they always want me to apologize for saying it," Trump told the crowd, referring to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

President Trump picked on the Democratic senator— challenging her to take a DNA test to see if she really has Native American heritage.

"Learn your heritage!" the prez referred to a home DNA kit. "We will take that little kit and say - but we have to do it gently because we're the 'Me Too generation,' so we have to be very gentle."

The president also chided Arizona Senator John McCain, with Trump bringing up McCain's vote against repealing Obamacare last summer.

And there's also no love lost between the president and the Bush family.

After Trump derailed Jeb Bush's presidential campaign back in 2016, the Bushes clearly were not pleased with Trump as the Republican nominee.

But last night in Montana, the president opened that old wound with disparaging remarks about Bush 41's former campaign slogan: 'Thousand Points of Light.'

"Make America Great Again, we understand. Putting America First, we understand. Thousand Points of Light, I never quite got that one," Trump told the crowd. "Say, what the Hell is that?"

Former Bush 43 White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted: "This is so uncalled for. Going after a 94-year-old, former President's promotion of volunteerism."

In an interview for a book that came out last November, the elder George H.W. Bush said of Trump: "I don't know much about him, but I know he's a blowhard."

With Trump representing the new Republican Party, and the Bushes representing the Establishment, Old Guard...guess this latest rally goes to show there's been a real changing of the guard in the GOP.