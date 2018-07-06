Unemployment rate rises to 4%; US economy adds 213,000 jobs

(CNN Money) — The US economy added 213,000 jobs in June, another strong month of gains.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4% as more people entered the labor force looking for work.

Although wages grew 2.7% from a year ago, they changed little from May. Wage growth came in below economists’ expectations and is barely outpacing rising inflation.

It was the first time in almost a year that the unemployment rate inched up. But the report still reflected a healthy economy. Unemployment has been below 5% for more than two years.

This is a developing story.