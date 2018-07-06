VIDEO: Suspects break female employee’s nose during phone store robbery in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Local police are searching for two suspected robbers accused of assaulting a female employee at a phone store in northwest Houston. Investigators are also searching for the suspects’ alleged getaway driver.

Police said two men ran into a business in the 1400 block of W. Mount Houston Road at 9:53 a.m. on June 6. One man grabbed the employee from behind as she stood at the service counter, restraining the victim by the arm and neck, as the other puncher her in the face. The woman’s nose was broken during the assault, police said.

The men then dragged the victim to a back room and demanded she open the store’s safe, which contained cash and other valuable items.

According to witnesses, the suspects had a driver waiting for them outside in a dark vehicle.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).