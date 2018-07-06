WANTED: Surveillance video captures suspect accused in aggravated robbery of woman at southwest apartment complex

HOUSTON— Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for robbing a woman at gunpoint in southwest Houston.

The incident occurred on Jun. 27 around 6:27 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Tidwell.

Investigators said the woman was walking to her car when she was approached by a man asking for money. When the woman refused, the man pulled out his gun. The woman raised her arms up in fear and the man reached into her purse and grabbed her wallet.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as being 26 to 27 years old, standing 5 feet 7inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Nike sweater and has tattoos with letters and numbers on his face.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org