East Montgomery County celebrates after opening newest fire station

CONROE, Texas - People in Conroe are celebrating the grand opening of the East montgomery County's Fifth fire station.

Bikers and classic car drivers helped welcome firefighters with a rally Saturday.

Sean Armstrong with Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association says, "These are the guys taking care of the home front. They've shown us support and we like to be here to reciprocate and give our support to them."

Station 154 on FM 1485 adds another full time fire station to Montgomery County's arsenal.

East Montgomery County fire chief Howard Rinewalt says. "We'll have a large tank truck here with 3000 gallons of water in it and a booster vehicle with 250 gallons of water for wildfires."

The new station will help protect the community and improve response times.

Cheif Rinewalt adds, "Just for example, we had a structure fire about two blocks down the road last night and we weren't even first in on our own fire. So opening this station for citizens in this area is a huge deal for their safety."

People in Montgomery County should rest easy tonight.