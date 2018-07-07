Former Rockets player dead after hours long standoff with LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - A former NBA player is dead after an hours long standoff with Los Angeles police.

Sgt. Hector Guzman with LAPD Media Relations says, "Approximately 2:30 this morning our SWAT team member were able to locate a male inside of a residence at 4700 block of Tyrone Avenue and was found unresponsive... EMT workers were called in and the male was pronounced dead at the scene."

Reports indicate that man being Tyler Honeycutt who was selected 35th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He played just 24 games during two seasons in Sacramento before he was traded in February 2013 to the Rockets, who waived him a month later.

The incident began Friday evening when Honeycutt's mother called police saying her son was behaving erratically.

Sgt. Guzman said, "While officers were at the scene, the suspect did in fact fire from inside the residence at which point the officers returned fire."

After the shots were exchanged, Honeycutt barricaded himself inside his apartment forcing an evacuation of about 30 residents in the area, but then there was silence.

Sgt. Guzman added, "We have been trying to communicate with the suspect during this whole time. We've been trying to do different methods but have been unable to communicate for quite some time."

It would be later in the standoff that officers would find his body. No officers were injured during the altercation but the case remains under investigation.