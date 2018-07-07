× HFD: Lightning started fire at home owned by Houston power couple

HOUSTON — A lightning strike causes extensive fire damage to a house as a storm moved in near downtown Friday night.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stratford St. near Helena St. around 11:30 p.m.

There was a storm that caused lightning to strike the attic of the home setting it on fire, according to HFD.

The home owner Bryan Caswell and owner of Reef a popular restaurant in Midtown said, “It went through the roof and just spidered through all the electricity.”

Jennifer Caswell, Bryan’s wife and co-owner of Reef said, “We were at Reef working when our nanny called and said there was an explosion and fire was shooting out of the fireplace and our fireplace doesn’t work so I said get the kids out now.”

All of the children and the family dog got out safely with no injuries.