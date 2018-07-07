× HPD: Argument between brothers ends with house on fire in north Houston

HOUSTON — An argument between two brothers ends when one of them set the house on fire.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, both the Houston Fire Department and Houston Police Department responded to a house fire on Enid St. in north Houston.

When HFD arrived, there were flames coming from the wood frame house.

One of the brothers intentionally poured gas and set the house on fire, according to police.

After the suspect set the fire, he fled the scene but was later caught and taken into custody.

When HPD arrived, the other brother hit one of the officers. He was then arrested and taken into custody for assaulting the officer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by HFD Arson and the house has been deemed a total loss.

Houston police said they will be consulting with the District Attorney and HPD arson investigators to see what charges will be filed.