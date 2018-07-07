× HPD: Shooting at NE Houston bar leaves 2 in critical condition

HOUSTON — Two people were critically injured when an argument turned violent Friday night.

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting on Homestead shortly before 11 p.m.

According to HPD, there was an argument between a group of people inside a bar that ended outside.

Police said, a group of men then started to leave the bar when someone in another car allegedly stuck a gun out of the window and opened fire.

One woman was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HPD said another man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot. He was in the same location of the initial shooting and is in critical condition.

Police said both are expected to survive.

There were three suspects that fled the scene, but they’ve been caught and taken into custody, according to investigators.