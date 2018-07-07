Lessons by Legends: Former Texans greats hold football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's summer time in Texas which only means one thing. Football camps!

This weekend Nine Innovations Gym is hosting a youth football camp where kids are taught by Texans legends Arian Foster and Andre Johnson.

These kids are being taught the fundamentals of football by professional athletes and the people who train them.

Arian Foster says this is not like a regular camp. These kids split into different position groups and get specialty training for specific skills.

There is clearly a lot of young talent in the city and these kids have the opportunity to train with the best.