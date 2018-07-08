Couple killed after their house explodes in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWFIELD, New Jersey - Two people are dead after their house explodes early Saturday.

"I heard this big explosion."

"Just seen a ball of fire. "

"Rocked the entire house."

Those were the words said after neighbors in the small town of Newfield, New Jersey were practically thrown from their beds early Saturday morning when a home exploded.

It was a blast unlike anything they'd ever heard or felt before.

Francesca Mancuso, the victims' neighbor, says, "The impact was really, really, really bad. I mean, you know, his roof is on my yard from a pretty far distance."

It also lodged a mattress fifty feet up in a tree.

Jason Paladino says, "I ran down the street, noticed it was my uncle's house."

He had the shock to find the destroyed home belonged to family, 74-year-old John Paladino and his wife, 72-year-old Carole Paladino.

After a K9 search, authorities confirmed two people were killed.

Paladino added, "I loved them, it's just tough, it really is. They were really great family. I just feel for my cousin Susan and my cousin Tony."

Audra Mancuso, the victims' neighbor, says, "They were very nice people. We were planning a pool day next door cause he has a pool and he always lets us use his pool."

Mancuso, who grew up next door, had made plans for her son to go swimming at the Palodino's pool Saturday, but instead, he awoke to the explosion.

"I, like, saw a thirty foot flame in the air, and it was just so scary."

Authorities are trying to determine what caused the explosion, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Manusco's son added, "[They were] really nice people. I miss them already."