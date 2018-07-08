× Crash on Beltway 8 leaves one dead and one injured

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A crash involving three cars leaves one woman dead and one man injured on the West Beltway overnight.

Harris County Constables responded to the crash near the Bellaire exit around 4 a.m.

Precinct 5 officials said there a black Cadillac stalled in the northbound lanes. A woman was driving a white car when she rammed into the parked car and was ejected.

The driver of the Cadillac proceeded to administer CPR to the lady driver. That’s when a white truck crashed into both their cars.

That’s when the driver of the Cadillac was injured.

Officials said the woman driving the white car and the driver of the truck were both intoxicated.

The woman died from her injuries and the driver of the Cadillac was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

No word yet as to what charges may be handed down to the driver of the white truck.