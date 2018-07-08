× HPD: 2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in NW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police have reported that a 2-year-old has died after an accidental shooting.

Shortly before 1 p.m., HPD was called to a shooting in the 8400 block of Knox St. in the Acres Homes area of northwest Houston.

UPDATE: Commanders and PIO no longer en route. Homicide investigators responding to scene and will brief media at the appropriate time #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 8, 2018

When they arrived they found a child with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials said, the toddler gained access to an unsecured gun. He pointed to his head and accidentally shot himself.

The child was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in the Texas Medical Center and was later pronounced dead, according to police.