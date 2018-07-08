× HPD: Intoxicated man shoots through neighbors wall injuring him

HOUSTON — Two people were asleep when their duplex neighbor became intoxicated and shot through the wall of their house early Sunday.

Around 1:30 a.m., Houston police responded to a shooting call at a duplex near Colby St. at Canal St. just east of downtown.

When they arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound.

According to HPD, the shooter allegedly gets drunk every weekend and starts altercations.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

HPD Captain Jim Dale said, they don’t know if the shooting was intentional and they are working with the Harris County District Attorney to see what exact charges he will be facing.