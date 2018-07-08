× HPD: Man seriously injured hitting horse with moped in NE Houston

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition when he accidentally hit a horse while riding his moped Saturday night in northeast Houston.

The victim was driving his moped eastbound on Little York Road and Burning Brush Lane when two horses darted across the road, according to Houston police.

The impact threw him off on to the roadway and he hit his head on the pavement.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a serious brain injury and may not survive, officials said.

Police said the two horses ran off and they could not find them.