Suspect arrested after dragging game warden in Montgomery County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A guy who was driving an ATV is in trouble for dragging a game warden Saturday night.

Deputies says it started around 9 p.m. when the game warden and an intern who was riding with him tried to stop two ATVs near Sorters Rd. in Montgomery County.

One of the ATVs pulled over and the intern stayed with three people from that vehicle.

The driver of the other ATV took off, but the game warden was able to catch up with him near a sand processing plant, but investigators say he refused to get off the ATV and, somehow, the game warden got caught on it with the driver dragging him 15 to 20 feet.

During those scary moments, the game warden was able to fire at least one shot before he was freed from the vehicle.

He suffered road rash but is expected to be okay.

Texas Rangers and a helicopter from Austin came in to help with the search for the suspect. It took all night but investigators say they were finally able find him, uninjured, around 5 a.m.

The suspect will be charged with aggravated assault.