18-wheeler shuts down highway 59 north, south bound lanes in Wharton

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas— The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a major crash that left highway 59 shut down Monday morning.

According to deputies, both lanes of traffic were closed and commuters are being asked to avoid the area.

[List of detours for motorist]

59 Northbound detour- FM 1161 to Hwy 60 toward East Bernard. Right on FM 2919 back to Hwy 59.

59 Southbound detour- FM 2919 from Kendleton toward East Bernard left onto Hwy 60. Stay on Hwy 60 toward Wharton and enter back onto 59 southbound at overpass.