Astros to call Minute Maid Park home for another 20 years!

HOUSTON - The Astros will call Minute Maid Park home for another 20 years. The Harris County Houston Sports Authority Board of Directors voted to approve an extension of the Astros lease at Minute Maid Park through 2050.

The original lease agreement was set to expire in March 2030. The Astros have played at Minute Maid since 2000.

“The Astros look forward to furthering our investment in downtown Houston and calling Minute Maid Park our home through 2050,” Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane said. “We appreciate the commitment of the Harris County Houston Sports Authority to keep the Astros in the heart of Downtown, and we remain committed to making the fan experience at Minute Maid Park first class.”

The details of the lease extension include a rent increase in the amount of $1 million beginning in 2018 for the remainder of the original lease through 2030 and an additional $1 million increase for the 20-year extension through 2050. The majority of these funds will be directed towards maintenance and capital repairs at Minute Maid Park.