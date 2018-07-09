Closing Comments: Thailand underground cave rescues

HOUSTON — The biggest news story of the day has nothing to do with the U.S. Supreme Court...or at least it shouldn't be. No, if we have any human decency left, the top headline should be the rescue of several youth soccer players trapped in an underground cave in Thailand for two weeks— for those saved, those waiting and those who risk their lives.