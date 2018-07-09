HOUSTON — The biggest news story of the day has nothing to do with the U.S. Supreme Court...or at least it shouldn't be. No, if we have any human decency left, the top headline should be the rescue of several youth soccer players trapped in an underground cave in Thailand for two weeks— for those saved, those waiting and those who risk their lives.
Closing Comments: Thailand underground cave rescues
-
Elon Musk shares video of ‘kid-size’ submarine for Thai cave rescue
-
Thailand cave rescue: Search teams unsure how to free trapped boys
-
Thai cave rescue: Boys and coach not yet well enough to attempt escape
-
Thai cave rescue: Entire teen soccer team, coach found alive
-
Thai cave rescue suspended for the day after four more boys freed
-
-
Rescuers search for a teenage soccer team believed trapped in a cave in Thailand
-
Thai cave rescue: First of the trapped boys emerge
-
Elon Musk offers to help save Thai boys from cave, suggests ‘bouncy castle’-style air tunnel
-
Elon Musk sends engineers to help Thai cave rescue mission
-
Thai cave rescue: Storm clouds pressure rescuers to get boys out
-
-
7 days in the dark: Time is running out for teenage soccer team
-
7 miners killed in cave-in in South Africa
-
Closing Comments: We all know those aren’t allergies…