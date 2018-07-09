Community love continues to spread as donations pour in to help forgotten, elderly Hurricane Harvey victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's a story you've seen only on NewsFix.

The home of 83-year-old Rosalea Nall in Pearland was all but washed away during Hurricane Harvey, and 10 months later, the home is still stripped to the studs.

Now, thanks to the help of some good neighbors and very generous donations, the house should be ship-shape in no time. NewsFix viewers answered the call to help and began rolling up their sleeves - and donated their time and resources -- to get things moving in the right direction. As of Monday, a new 50-gallon hot water heater was installed, and Nall now has a brand new kitchen sink.

NewsFix also told you how Nall would have to drive 45 minutes to Angleton just to take a hot shower, but no more. A new shower has also been installed.

A gofundme page has been set up to help Nall's plight. So far, it has raised over $8,000. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

And the City of Pearland, along with the Pearland Fire Department, are doing what they can to help.

Nall was left in a desperate situation after, she says, she was turned down for hurricane recovery funds from the Red Cross, FEMA and the SBA.

It's true, sometimes good people slip through the cracks. But it's good to know there's good people to answer the call to action.

NewsFix will continue to provide updates on this heartwarming story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video