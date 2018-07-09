× Dad charged after toddler grabs gun, critically injures self in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a father responsible for leaving a loaded firearm within his 2-year-old son’s reach, which led to the boy critically injuring himself, according to Houston police.

Ali Parvez Masoom, 32, is charged with making a firearm accessible to a minor.

The accidental shooting happened at a home in the 10900 block of Telephone Road around 11 p.m. on May 20.

Houston police said Masoom had left the weapon in an unsafe place, which gave the boy access to it.

Masoom and the boy’s mother rushed the child to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Charges were filed against Masoom on June 30.