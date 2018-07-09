× Former UCLA basketball player found dead after police standoff

CNN— A former UCLA basketball player was found dead early Saturday after an hours-long standoff with police in Sherman Oaks-California.

A family friend tells the Los Angeles Times it was Tyler Honeycutt who was found dead.

The drama began late Friday afternoon when officers responded to a call of a man armed with a gun in an apartment building.

Residents of the building were evacuated as police spoke to the man by cellphone.

Police say he fired at them from inside the building, prompting return gunfire from officers as the standoff continued into the pre-dawn hours.

“At approximately 2:30 a.m. this morning, our SWAT team members were able to locate a male inside of a residence in the 4700 block of Tyrone Avenue who was unresponsive. They requested LAFD paramedics who responded to the scene, and pronounced that male dead at the scene,” said Sgt. Hector Guzman, Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities have not released the cause of death or identified the man.

However, fellow athletes who knew Tyler Honeycutt have paid tribute to him on Twitter.

The 27-year-old played for a time with the Sacramento Kings – but most recently was overseas playing with a Russian basketball team.

I am shocked and very saddened to hear of our recent loss of Tyler Honeycutt. Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will never forget you brother…. RIP Ty 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/urHY2JdTgy — Dogus Balbay (@Dogusbalbay) July 7, 2018

hurt by the news, glad no one else was injured, but ultimately sad to say, rest in peace to my basketball brother tyler honeycutt… pic.twitter.com/5jmXT472gB — Solomon Hill (@solohill) July 7, 2018

We are saddened by the news of Tyler Honeycutt’s passing. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ZbIpeyc9kH — UCLA Basketball (@UCLAMBB) July 7, 2018