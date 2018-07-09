× HCSO: Man shot during domestic dispute at apartment complex in West Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a man at a west Houston apartment complex.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 8200 block of Sunbury, around 12:45 a.m.

According to deputies, a couple was inside their apartment when they became involved in a domestic dispute. The boyfriend left the apartment and returned with two friends. Sometime in between the girlfriend called her brother who arrived and shot one of the men.

The 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, deputies said.

The brother is in custody, but no charges have been filed at this time.