Highly-decomposed body found in bedroom of southwest Houston home, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are awaiting autopsy results after a decomposed body was found inside a home in the Sharpstown area over the weekend.

Officers conducted a well fare check in the 6400 block of Mobud Drive about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

A witness reported she hadn’t seen her neighbor in several weeks, according to the police department.

Once inside, police found a man in an advanced state of decomposition lying in one of the bedrooms. Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry into the home or of foul play. However, the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.