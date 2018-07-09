HPD: Man arrested after running out of gas during high-speed chase throughout north Houston

HOUSTON— A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Monday is under arrest and facing multiple charges.

Around 1:45 a.m., police attempted to stop a pickup truck driving along W. Mount Houston after the license plate on the truck came back registered to a car.

According to police, the driver sped away down Forest Acre to Hempstead, turning on the 59 Eastex Freeway and continuing past Atascocita Road to CR 602 in hopes of finding a road. He eventually turned onto a privately-owned property at Ramsey Road, where he ran out of gas.

The driver exited the vehicle and led police on a short foot chase through some farm fields before being detained.

Police said that an outstanding parole violation and other small warrants led to the chase.