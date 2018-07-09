Liberty County car chase ends because suspect runs out of gas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Word to the unwise: If you're gonna lead police on a car chase, you may wanna, you know, filler up!

Just before 2 a.m. in Liberty County, a Houston Police Department officer spotted a Ford pick-up on West Mount Houston commit some sort of traffic screw-up. Then the cop ran the plates.

Seems the license plate belonged on an Oldsmobile, not an F-150. Police tried to pull him over. According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, the driver refused to yield and the officer chased the dude across multiple freeways and country roads. "Out north on 59 through Humble then across on 1960 to the area of Ramsey and Old Atascocita Road."

Apparently, this genius ran out of gas on a field in Crosby. "At that point, he jumped out and ran on foot. Fortunately our helicopter was in the area and was able to follow him," Crowson said. "Officers caught up to him and took him into custody without incident."

Apparently, it's not his first offense. He had several small warrants, but the biggie was a parole violation, which is why he took off. "So he'll be arrested for that and felony evading."

First, running on empty. Then, just running.

Maybe it's time for his criminal career to run out of gas.

