HOUSTON — It's something most of us take for granted.

While you're busy counting every step you take, imagine not being able to take one.

A 2013 study by the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation reports every one in 50 Americans suffers from paralysis— that's approximately 5.4 million people.

Odds are you know someone like Dean Chagaris, who spends most of his life on two wheels. In 2012, Chargaris woke up and realized the entire left side of his body was completely paralyzed, and soon after, he lost the ability to walk altogether.

However, the wheelchair didn't hold him back. Oh, no! Chagaris traded his two wheels in for three and began training to ride a hand crank bike in the BP MS 150 ever year.

Now, Chargaris is trading up again— this time for new legs at the TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation and Research Hospital. There, he straps on a robotic exoskeleton one foot at a time. And just like that, step by step, he's walking again.

For him, the therapy is working. Still, it be nice to see all patients suffering from paralysis take a leisurely stroll through the park.

ReWalk is a company at the forefront of the robotic exoskeleton revolution. In collaboration with Harvard’s Wyss Institute, the business has been helping folks walk all over the world since 2014. The company hopes exoskeletons will soon be found in homes of all paralysis patients.

ReWalk CEO Larry Jasinski told Newsfix a new version of the device, the Soft Suit Exoskeleton, was recently delivered to TIRR and other places around the world with the goal of getting stroke patients to take steps towards independence again.